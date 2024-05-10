Zendaya is currently Hollywood’s favorite It Girl, but according to her stylist, Law Roach, she still isn’t on the radar of some of fashion’s major houses.

Roach, 45, revealed that Saint Laurent, Chanel, Valentino and Gucci refused to dress Zendaya during the early days of her career in the Thursday, May 9, episode of “The Cutting Room Floor” podcast.

“They would all say, ‘No. Try again next year. She’s not on our calendar,’ and I still have the receipts,” Roach explained, adding that even when Zendaya landed her first Vogue cover in June 2017, she “still had never worn those designers.”

He then clarified that while she may have sported the big names in an editorial spread, she’s never worn their threads on a red carpet or while doing press.

“The first time she wore Valentino in public was when she had a contract,” Roach shared. (Zendaya’s contract with Valentino was made public in 2021 — that same year, she made headlines for the floor-length web-inspired dress by the luxury label at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles.)

While Zendaya, 27, may not have worn Saint Laurent, Chanel or Gucci, she has donned a plethora of other coveted labels.

At the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, Zendaya (a co-chair at this year’s event) made history when she walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art two times. First, she arrived in a moody Maison Margiela Couture gown featuring a green corset and a navy blue skirt. The design, which was a reinterpretation of a Dior spring/summer 1999 dress, was finished with lifelike fruit embellishments.

About two hours later, shortly before the gala began in earnest, Zendaya reemerged on the carpet in a billowing black gown from Givenchy’s spring/summer 1996 couture collection. Her dress featured an off-the-shoulder corset top and A-line skirt that cascaded into an extra long train. On her head, she wore a bouquet of flowers wrapped in black fabric.

Unlike other celebs who ignored Anna Wintour‘s brief, both of Zendaya’s looks perfectly complemented the ball’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “The Garden of Time” dress code.

As Zendaya posed on the iconic steps, Roach was by her side.

Roach opened up about their bond earlier this week, telling ET, “We made a pinky promise together when I met her when she was 13 that we would, I would do everything to support and to help her grow, and as she grew she would take me with her and that’s exactly what she did. She kept her promise and I kept my promise to her, and we grew together.”