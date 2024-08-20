Lena Dunham is in her black hair era.

Dunham, 38, took to Instagram on Monday, August 19, to show off her new brunette hair while attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London. Her tresses, which were previously a light brown shade, were parted down the middle and dyed a deep brown color.

Dunham paired her new look with a black long-sleeved bodysuit from Namila, featuring long sleeves, a scoop neck and “Trash” written in silver letters across her chest. She matched the piece with a black bodycon skirt from My Mum Made It.

“Was in my rep era for @taylorswift at Wembley- have seen her over a dozen times and each one more magical than the next,” Dunham captioned the post, referencing Swift’s 2017 album, Reputation. “Didn’t even get more pics because I was dancing til I sweat through this bodysuit. #erastour for infinity.” Dunham continued, “And yes, the top days TRASH cuz… yeah.”

Dunham and Swift, 34, are longtime friends. She even appeared in Swift’s 2015 “Bad Blood” music video alongside Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Hailee Steinfeld, Kendrick Lamar and more.

In the video, she sported a black mock neck top and leather gloves while smoking a cigar. At the time, her hair was styled in a pixie cut, and she donned smokey black eyeshadow.

Dunham later joined Hadid, Steinfeld, Aldridge and Swift on stage during her 1989 tour at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium in 2015.

Similar to her “Bad Blood” costume, Dunham sported an all-black ensemble featuring a dark top complete with sheer sleeves and a floral detail at her shoulder and fitted charcoal pants. She topped the look off with patent leather dress shoes and diamond stud earrings.

Dunham completed her look with her auburn hair parted to the side and soft makeup.