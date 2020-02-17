She’s a model! Lena Dunham just made her runway debut at London Fashion Week and it was actually an incredibly touching affair.

On Friday, February 14, the Girls star walked in the 16Arlington show, dazzling in a flared minidress featuring gold lamé leaves and leather details on the bodice.

She took to Instagram to share her excitement. “When my friends at @16arlington asked me to walk the runway, I basically yelled “YES WHEN!?” Who doesn’t want to be a supermodel!?” she wrote in a post on Saturday. “I don’t get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day, just like Linda Evangelista (JK, will work for chips.)”

However, she continued that she quickly recognized that it wasn’t going to be all glamorous. “It was only after my initial scream of joy that I realized this would hit on a lot of my insecurities- about my body, desire-ability and general coolness,” she wrote. “But Marco & Federica are such sensitive, funny and wise artists and they created a show that could make any woman feel beautiful and unusual and happy in her total uniqueness.”

She concluded the thoughtful post, writing, “I loved meeting girls from all over the world (wow, your job is a lot harder than it looks- I can barely move my legs after that strut, so hats off to models) and I’m so proud to call the designers my friends.”

It was during the London premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood when she was introduced to the designers and her stylist, Chris Warren, asked co-founders Marco Capaldo and Kikka Cavenatito to create a special look for the actress.

“She said it was a dream of hers as a child to walk in a catwalk show and that to walk for us would be a dream come true,” Capaldo told Harper’s Bazaar. “We said, ‘no Lena you’re making our dreams come true.’”