Leni Klum showed off her sun-kissed tan in an all-white bikini.

The 20-year-old model — who is the daughter of Heidi Klum — took to Instagram to share moments on her recent trip to the Italian island of Sardinia with her boyfriend of four years, Aris Rachevsky.

Posing on the beach with a coconut drink in hand, Leni wore a classic white set featuring a triangle top that ties around the neck, with her hair slicked back and a Dior lip oil by her side, She playfully captioned the photo with emojis “🥥👙🤍.” Leni shared multiple shots of herself from the beach day on different platforms, accessorizing with a pair of thick black sunglasses, stud earrings and red and white striped pajama-inspired pants.

Leni has taken after her mother, entering the modeling industry at age 16. Despite her own success and her daughter’s “begging,” Heidi, 51, insisted Leni wait until she reached 16 to start her career.

“[My Mom’s] always telling me, ‘Just be true to yourself and don’t let what other people are saying affect you or change what you’re doing. And it’s always okay to say no,” Leni told Rollacoaster in 2021.

Leni started off her career with a bang, covering Vogue Germany with her mother in 2020. Just a year later in 2021, Leni walked for Dolce and Gabbana in the Alta Moda fashion show, which took place in Venice, Italy. Most recently, Leni joined her mother on the carpet for the amfAR Cannes Gala on May 23, 2024.

The young model stunned beside her mother on the carpet in a fitted sheer black dress, with floral embellishments covering up her chest and waist. She accessorized with matching gloves and a diamond necklace, finishing off the ensemble with a dramatic, smokey makeup look.