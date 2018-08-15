When you think KKW Beauty, low-key makeup isn’t what immediately springs to mind. And don’t get Us wrong, we love a good face beat — but every once in a while it’s necessary to change things up. That’s why we were excited to see Lily Aldridge rocking Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Beauty Classic Eye Palette for a no-makeup makeup style.

If you’re into a more low-maintenance beauty vibe or perhaps prefer a model-off-duty aesthetic, you’re in luck. Aldridge not only took a selfie of the gorgeously understated look, but her makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez gave the beauty breakdown in an Instagram post.

To start, Gonzalez prepped the supermodel’s skin with iSClinical GenXC Serum and then perfected her complexion with MAC Cosmetics Conceal and Correct Palette in the shade Medium. Then, to make Aldridge’s cheekbones that much more chiseled, Gonzalez applied Laura Mercier Contour to Go and then gave her a subtle blush with the brand’s Creme Cheek Color in the shade Canyon. And her highlight? It’s Stylish-loved CocoKind MaiLight Rose Highlight.

Given that the rest of her glam was clean and gorgeous, the eyes had to be the same. So, Gonzalez took a neutral nude shadow with a hint of matte bronze to even out the hue of Aldridge’s lids and subtly define her crease, all from the KKW palette. Then a slick of Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara and some individual falsies lent a bright-eyed touch.

And there you have it: how Lily Aldridge rocks KKW beauty.

