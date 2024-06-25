Lily Collins is a beauty with a bob.

Collins, 35, showed off her new haircut at the MaXXXine premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, June 24. Her brunette locks, which previously cascaded to her midriff, were parted down the side, chopped to her chin and styled in a chic blowout.

Collins paired the coiffure with a blue ensemble from Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2024 line, which featured a pale blue blazer complete with a gold lock at her waist, a flow miniskirt and a sheer bedazzled top.

The Emily in Paris star accessorized with dainty gold earrings, chrome heels and chunky rings. For glam, Collins donned soft makeup including rosy cheeks, subtle eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips.

On Tuesday, June 25, Collins took to Instagram to show off her bob. “New hair era unlocked, courtesy of THE guru @gregoryrussellhair, color by @jacobschwartzhair,” she captioned a pic of her rocking her new ‘do.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Collins shared a video of her taking a pair of scissors and chopping off inches of her locks before Russell took over and worked his magic.

Celebrity friends and fans shared their reactions to Collins’ new look in the comments section.

“YESSSSS,” Sarah Hyland gushed, as another fan echoed, “Looks amazing girl!! 🤍.” A third follower wrote, “You look so beautiful & radiant.”

Collins previously teased that she would be changing up her mane via Instagram on Monday. “Good(bye) hair day…” she captioned a shot of herself smiling with her long tresses, which were a lighter brunette color.

Besides chin-length hair, Collins previously experimented with a pixie cut in 2015. She later opened up about the coiffure while speaking with Bustle in March 2023.

“I needed to feel different,” she said. “I was in a new phase in my life and I feel like when I’m in a different place, I like to switch it up a little bit.”