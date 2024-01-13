Mia Goth has been sued for allegedly kicking a background actor in the head intentionally on the set of MaXXXine.

Actor James Hunter filed a lawsuit against Goth, 30, on Friday, January 12, claiming that he suffered a concussion in April 2023 while they were filming the A24 film, according to multiple outlets.

Hunter was hired to play “Dead Parishioner” in Ti West’s horror flick, where Goth (playing leading lady Maxine) was instructed to step over his body when he was lying on the ground. He claims the actress was “warned to be careful” about her steps before she “intentionally and willfully assaulted” Hunter by kicking his head with the side of her boot.

“The kick in the head caused [Hunter] to immediately experience headache and stiffness in his neck,” the court documents, obtained by Deadline, read. “No one offered medical assistance to Plaintiff, and no medical assistance was provided. [Director] West ordered filming to continue. After a handful of takes, the scene was completed.”

Hunter alleged that Goth’s kick was meant to intentionally “punish” him for telling a crew member that she was running “perilously close” to him in a prior take.

After the scene, Hunter claimed that Goth “invaded [his] privacy” in the bathroom to mock, taunt and belittle him. According to the court filing, Goth allegedly “dared [Hunter] to do anything about” the kick. Goth has not addressed any of Hunter’s claims. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Hunter further alleged that he was removed from production the next day with “no reason” given and subsequently banned from returning to set. At the same time, he allegedly continued to experience symptoms of head trauma, including memory loss, confusion and disorientation.

Hunter is suing Goth for battery and seeking at least $500,000 in damages. He claimed that her “outrageous” conduct was “calculated to cause” injury and severe emotional distress.

“Goth did cause harmful, offensive and violent physical contact with [Hunter],” the documents read. “As a direct and proximate result of the head kick inflicted by Goth, plaintiff was damaged. [He] incurred medical expenses, suffered a concussion and experienced injuries and harm, all of which were reasonably foreseeable and some of which may be permanent.”

Hunter is also suing West, 41, and the film production for wrongful termination. Us has reached out to West for comment.

MaXXXine is the last film in West’s X trilogy. Goth will reprise her X and Pearl role of Maxine. The flick, which does not currently have a release date, also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Moses Sumney, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon.