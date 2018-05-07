Lily Collins is the psychedelic fashion dream we didn’t know we needed. The actress attended the star-studded Prada Resort 2019 fashion show in NYC over the weekend where she stunned in a sunny sequined yellow dress topped with an orange corset. Not shying away from color, Lily topped off the rainbow-inspired ensemble with the prettiest shimmering violet eye, rosy nude lip and slicked back ‘do that we will be referencing all summer long.

Joining fellow style stars Selena Gomez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Fanning to watch models-of-the-moment like Kaia Gerber strut their stuff in boldly patterned frocks, the 29-year-old opted for a vibrant and youthful outfit. Embracing NYC’s springtime temps, stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Washere played with color and texture to craft the layered look. While the yellow dress would have sparkled on its own, the logoed tangerine corset added extra pop and picked up some of the warmer tones.

7 Pink and Purple Eyeshadows Inspired by Hailey Baldwin’s Unicorn Makeup

But why stop there? The starlet’s shoes may have been black, but they were anything but basic. Paired with sheer ankle-length socks, the chunky T-strap sandals added a touch of cool-girl edge to the girly cocktail dress. Her colorful clutch (which featured women’s faces!) served as yet another statement maker — as did her summer-ready hair and makeup.

Forget Pastels! Lily Collins Makes the Case for Dark Lipstick for Spring

Opting for a look that was all about the eyes, celeb makeup artist Vincent Oquendo applied a shimmering lavender to the Lancome ambassador’s lid and brow bone, while keeping the rest of the face relatively neutral. We would never think to add an additional shade to the already colorful ensemble, but the rainbow-hue was playful — in a very high-fashion way. Dewy skin, bold brows and a bit of rosy blush and balm on the lips and cheeks completed the look.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Mane man Gregory Russell, meanwhile, slicked back the roots of Lily’s chest-grazing tresses while letting the wavy mid-lengths and ends hang free for a just-back-from-the-beach effect. Bright and sunny from top to bottom, we are going to let the actress’ fearless mix of colors inspire Us all through the summer season.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!