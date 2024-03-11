Lily Gladstone is representing her Native American heritage through her 2024 Oscars gown.

Gladstone, 37, graced the red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, in a blue velvet strapless gown designed by Gucci and Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain. The gown featured a long train with a floral embroidered design.

The Killers of the Flower Moon actress wore her hair down in soft waves and accessorized with a blue and purple necklace and earrings.

“I can literally feel the love poured into each quill and bead—the dress is alive with it,” Gladstone told Vogue of the design in an interview published on March 10. “The effortless integration of pinnacle luxury [from] both Iron Horse and Gucci was my dream from day one. It’s so brilliant, I cried.”

She is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon alongside four other actresses. They include Emma Stone for her role in Poor Things, Annette Bening for her work in Nyad, Carey Mulligan for her portrayal of Felicia Montealegre in Maestro and Sandra Hüller for her role in Anatomy of a Fall.

Gladstone has had a busy award season so far. The actress was nominated for two Critics’ Choice Movie Awards (Best Actress and Best Acting Ensemble for her work in Killers of the Flower Moon). She was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

In 2024 alone, Gladstone has already won two major awards for her role in the aforementioned film. She won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture at the SAG awards on February 24. She also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama on January 7.

Killers of the Flower Moon was directed by Martin Scorsese and takes place in 1920s Oklahoma. It chronicles the sinister murders of wealthy Osage Native Americans in the 1920s and the subsequent investigation by the FBI. Gladstone stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro.