Lily-Rose Depp may only be 19 years old, but the actress (and Hollywood-fashion scion) is already a master of subtly reinventing herself — and her look. The actress, who is rumored to be dating Timothee Chalamet, stepped out for the New York Film Festival, attending a screening of A Faithful Man at the New York Film Festival on Sunday, October 7 and she wore the perfect neutral tonal makeup with a vibe-changing inky and slightly smudged cat eye with a twist.

Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park was responsible for creating the understated and chic look for the actress and masterfully remained within Depp’s signature taupe-y color palette while also creating a whole new aesthetic for the teenage starlet. The key here lies in the eyeliner. In the past, Lily-Rose has either rocked a defined and ‘90s-centric eye-defining liner that wasn’t so much winged as it was like contoured eye liner. Liner at both the top and lower lashes made her brown peepers pop, much like her mother supermodel Vanessa Paradis before her (its a signature look for mom). When not borrowing from the signature Paradis supermodel face-beat, Depp would also rock a classic cat eye.

So what’s a talented makeup artist to do? Reinvent a whole new vibe for the actress with a simple hybrid look. Park took an inky brown (almost black liner) and rimmed the upper and lower lashes — but only at the outer third of the lid — connecting the lines at the outer corner for an edgy and updated feline eye.

The liner was modern and fresh, but still rang true to Depp’s signature neutral beauty vibe. The Chanel model seldom strays from a warm beige and taupe color palette and this makeup was no exception. Her eyeshadow, which was shaded around her upper lid and below her lashes too, matched her cheek defining blush — and her lips were dabbed with the same beige nude as well.

All in all, consider this a masterclass in changing up your look while also holding onto your signature style.

