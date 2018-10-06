Missoni’s mission is clear: The Italian fashion house’s bold colors, patterns and textures make a statement. Throughout the years, the brand has stayed true to its roots, always offering a myriad of kaleidoscopic creations. Angela Missoni, the current Creative Director, tells Us, “the fall collection is largely inspired by the New York art scene of the late ’70s when fashion was an expression, rather than a trend.” She adds, “Our designs have an ease to them, but are also eternally elegant. Missoni has two souls: One being more sophisticated and luxurious, the other more informal and easy-going.”

“Beyoncé recently wore a head-to-toe look from our Missoni Mare collection while on holiday,” Missoni boasts, “The look epitomized effortless glamour, she was radiant!” Out of a slew of celebs who have recently worn the brand, Cate Blanchett stands out as one of her favorites: “I loved the way she paired the sequin suit with metallic pumps and finished the look off with earrings that looked like a gilded mussel shell. Cate looked so slick and, as always, commanding!”

See how more leading ladies including Kerry Washington, Gina Rodriguez and Angela Bassett wear Missoni’s fantastic rainbow frocks below!