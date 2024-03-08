Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard does not still have her engagement ring from ex-fiancé Carl Radke.

“He demanded it back,” Hubbard, 37, claimed during the Thursday, March 7, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “There is law, New York law, and then there’s etiquette. I think in New York there’s a law with engagement rings that says it’s a contingency gift, contingent upon there being a wedding and a marriage. And if there is no wedding [and] marriage, then the gift belongs to the giver.”

Hubbard conceded that Radke, 39, is “legally” the diamond ring’s owner in the wake of their split.

“I did take it off pretty much immediately and gave it to my jeweler for safekeeping,” she told host Andy Cohen. “She gave it back to [Carl] when he emailed me and demanded it back.”

Hubbard and Radke started dating toward the end of 2021 and got engaged nearly one year later. Radke’s August 2022 proposal aired during season 7 of Summer House. Several months before their November 2023 wedding date, Radke called off their engagement.

“I was completely blindsided,” Hubbard exclusively told Us Weekly after the breakup. “He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”

She added: “Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would’ve been so drastic as to break up. It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused.”

Radke, however, has asserted that his decision did not come out of nowhere due to their argumentative experience filming Summer House season 8, which is currently airing on Bravo.

Hubbard and Radke have since ceased in-person communication. She noted on Thursday that they haven’t been face-to-face since “three weeks after the breakup.” Radke, who has not publicly addressed any of his ex’s recent claims, moved out of their shared apartment in New York City but still contributes to the rent.

“We resigned our lease a month before he broke up [with me],” she said on WWHL. “I mean, listen, that’s something that should have been thought through and it wasn’t. That’s not a me problem. When everything went down, it was a month after we resigned and I’m in survival mode, I’m not gonna try to figure out where I’m gonna live at that point?”

Hubbard further revealed on Thursday that she has started dating again but not seriously thus far.