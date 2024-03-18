Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lindsay Lohan is showing Us how to do cozy glam this spring!

The Mean Girls star was spotted leaving popular Los Angeles Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Saturday, March 16, walking hand in hand with her husband, Bader Shammas. For their romantic dinner date, Lohan decided to go full monochrome in a matching sparkly knit set, luxe mob wife-style fur coat, small crossbody bag and strappy pointed-toe sandals. And while everyone tends to go for pastels and florals for spring (groundbreaking), we love how Lohan decided to switch up typical spring style and go for a relaxed knit look.

Inspiring our next date night or chic office outfit, Lohan’s Brunello Cucinelli monochrome set comes in at a wallet-busting $5,505. Thankfully, we were able to find a chic $53 lookalike on Amazon to snag her style on a budget.

Get the Prettygarden Two-Piece Bodycon Rib Sweater Set (Originally $61) on sale for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Prettygarden two-piece bodycon set gives you Lohan’s sleek aesthetic without the designer price tag. In a style similar to Lohan’s, the set features a long-sleeve cropped top, bodycon maxi skirt and soft ribbed knit fabric. It doesn’t have the sparkly detail Lohan’s has, which we think makes it more versatile and allows it to be easily mixed-and-matched with the rest of your wardrobe and used for more occasions throughout the year.

The set, which comes in beige along with 14 other colors, also has shoppers swooning. One shopper said that it’s so “comfortable and warm,” it’s “almost like wearing loungewear.”

“The material is a nice thickness which is both ever so slightly supportive by being forgiving,” they said. “Let’s not forget the ribbing also helps camouflage a bit as well.”

Want to see some other similar knit sets that stood out to Us on our search? Add your favorite pick to your cart so you can make Lohan’s chic look your own!

Shop more beige matching knit sets we love:

Not quite your style? Explore more matching knitted sets and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more fabulous finds!

