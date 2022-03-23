Take it from Lisa Rinna: “more is more” when it comes to achieving the perfect pout. And while her Rinna Beauty lip kits lay the ultimate foundation, it’s her new Larger Than Life Lip Plumper that’s going to take your lips to the next level.

“I put this on top of the regular lip gloss and the lipstick and the lip liner, or you can wear it alone,” the 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told Us Weekly. “Or, you can wear it just over the lipstick or mix the two glosses together [because] it’s thin enough. I mean, I’ve got everything on … More is more, that’s my motto.”

A lightweight feel isn’t the only thing the new drop, which is available in six stunning shades, has going for it. The shimmery sheen also plumps without an intense tingle. “I wanted to do a plumper that didn’t burn my lips off and wasn’t like a hot tamale all over my lips,” the beauty boss told Stylish.

And after creating an amazing formula (!!!) packed with peptides, collagen and hyaluronic acid, it was mission accomplished for the Bravo star. “It doesn’t make you feel like you have a lip plumper on and I love that,” Rinna explained. “I want it to feel good on your lips — and I think we were able to do that.”

If you want to scoop up the new product for yourself (and trust Us, you do), head over to Talk Shop Live on Wednesday, March 23, at 6 p.m. EST. It will also be available on rinnabeauty.com.

While the newest launch is top-notch, Rinna has released a handful of other amazing products since launching her brand in 2020. From her “holy grail” Pink Champagne Gloss to her Lip Kit collaboration with daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, the reality star has created a complete range over the past two years.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Rinna entered the beauty space with lip products. “I call myself the lip pioneer because I was one of the first ones to do it and enhance my lips back in ’87. Like, I’m the lip pioneer — truly,” she told Stylish. “I think in the beginning, it was frowned upon. Now, it’s accepted and everyone does it. You point out someone to be that has not augmented their lips in Hollywood and I will pay you money. It doesn’t exist, right?”

Even though Rinna Beauty’s niche in the lip space makes perfect sense, don’t expect the brand to stop and start with the pout. Rinna teased that an expansion into the “area of the face” is on the horizon come fall.

