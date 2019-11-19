



Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has some big news to share! During a panel discussion at BravoCon on Sunday, November 17 in NYC, the reality star revealed that her very own cosmetics brand, Lisa Rinna Lips, might be dropping soon!

The 56-year-old mom of two was speaking alongside her Real Housewives costars when a fan asked her to reveal what lipstick she was wearing. To achieve her neutral-toned, glossy lip, the television personality admitted that she opted for MAC Kinda Sexy Matte Lipstick and Nars Orgasm Gloss. But soon, she might just be sporting a lip gloss shade of her own.

“Soon you might be able to buy my very own lip gloss,” revealed Rinna at the event. “Oops! Did I just give you a little somethin’ somethin’? I don’t know, maybe Lisa Rinna Lips is coming soon!”

While the star mentioned that she aims to sell the products wherever she can, fans speculate that it will be available on QVC, like her fashion line, the Lisa Rinna Collection.

View this post on Instagram From the Lip Pioneer. 💄 Coming soon. 💋 A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Oct 9, 2019 at 11:16am PDT

This isn’t the first time the former Days of Our Lives star teased the makeup line. On October 9, Rinna posted a photo to her Instagram feed with “LISA RINNA LIPS” written on a neon background. She captioned the pic, “From the Lip Pioneer. 💄 Coming soon. 💋”

That post caused fans to freak out in the comments section. “I always wondered and hoped this would happen,” wrote one follower. Another said, “SOLD ! 👏🏽👏🏽 Don’t even know what it is but I’m here for it 💋.”

Rinna hasn’t revealed when the lippie collection will arrive, so we advise that you stay alert on social media — and as any good Bravo fan would, watch what happens!