Lisa Rinna’s lips are just as legendary as her latest Rinna Beauty drop — just ask Harry Hamlin. Because as it turns out, the 58-year-old reality star’s newest lip kit launch, Heidi, is a winner with her husband, 69.

“Heidi is one of my classic alter-egos,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “She’s a little naughty and she’s actually Harry’s favorite look. I kept the lips neutral for Heidi as I love a sexy, nude lip.”

The lip kit, which is available on July 28, includes the Mrs Hamlin lipstick, a pinky nude, the Pink Champagne gloss, a sheer shade “with a hint of gold shimmer,” and the Notice Me lip liner.

But whether she’s swiping on some natural-looking gloss from her latest drop or going bold for filming, Rinna is a firm believer in the power of the perfect pout.

“I believe putting on lip color gives a confidence and a polish to anyone who wears it,” she told Stylish. “Our new colors are a bit bolder than I typically wear and when I put them on, they push me a bit out of my comfort zone.”

Take the Kiki Kit for example, which contains the Wink Wink Lip Liner, I Love Lois Lipstick and Hustle Lip Gloss. “That’s a power color. I feel powerful when I put that one on.”

Rinna also has a “boss lady color,” dubbed Sabine, in the works. And, while she “can’t really share what it is,” she notes that “you’ve seen it on me a lot already this year.”

The reality star doesn’t just have new lip kits brewing behind the scenes — she’s planning a cosmetic expansion for Rinna Beauty, which first launched November 2020.

Not only does she have “amazing” lip enhancers launching in the fall, she also sees “eyes in our future.”

“Whatever we do, it must be perfect and representative of what I wear,” Rinna told Stylish. “If it’s not up to my standards, we aren’t going to do it.”

Her commitment to “top notch” formulas is the reason why the brand has done “extremely well,” despite the pandemic-era launch.

“I’m so gratified so many — women and men — are wearing our lipsticks and gloss and using our liners. I’ve heard from so many people [that] they appreciate the quality we’ve put into the lip kit,” Rinna explained. “Rinna Beauty lipstick is so creamy and has an amazing sheen to it and the lip gloss has a beautiful feel and stying power.”

One of the best sellers since day one has been Birthday Suit, “the perfect nude.” But it take from Rinna, who never glosses over the truth, that Heidi is well on its way to becoming a “favorite.” Shop the new lip kit on Rinnabeauty.com.