Lisa Rinna looked like a gothic goddess at the 2023 Fashion Awards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, graced the red carpet in a spiky Chet Lo gown at the Monday, December 4, awards in London. The off-the-shoulder design featured thorns at her neckline, sleeves and skirt. She accessorized with diamond hoop earrings and studded heels.

Rinna made the look even more eccentric with a sharp hairdo that saw her pitch-black strands gelled up in different directions. For glam, she rocked smokey black eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, a sharp contour, long lashes and glossy lips.

Rinna and designer Lo, 25, posed together on the red carpet while opening up about the look.

Related: Anne Hathaway and More Stars Attend the 2023 British Fashion Awards The 2023 Fashion Awards have commenced in London, and fan-favorite stars were on a mission to slay. From Anne Hathaway to Rita Ora and Lisa Rinna, the star-studded soirée — which was hosted at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, December 4, and aims to celebrate excellence in creative and support the next generation of […]

“I think it looks sexy and gorgeous and I love it,” Lo gushed while putting his arm around Rinna via a video posted by WWD. “I did it, so I’m happy,” he continued. When asked if Rinna liked the wild look, she replied, “F—k yes!”

Rinna also took to social media to share photos of her look on Monday. In the snaps, she posed on the red carpet while gazing into the camera.

“In the rain ☔️,” she captioned the post. Celebrity friends and family were quick to praise her ensemble in the comments section.

Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin — whom she shares with husband and actor Harry Hamlin — wrote, “It’s giving Moira Rose,” referencing Catherine O’Hara’s moody character in Schitt’s Creek. Celebrity hairstylist Pete Burkill added, “She didn’t come to play…slay 🔥.” Lo shared his support by commenting multiple heart emojis.

While Rinna is known for her brunette locks, she often dons blonde highlights. Recently, she’s been going back to her roots and rocking her dark color.

In September, Rinna attended the Courrèges spring/summer 2024 during Paris Fashion Week with her hair parted down the side and slicked back into an updo. She paired the look with a cutout dress that exposed an oversized necklace, black leather boots, a matching purse and dark sunglasses.

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now? It turns out some diamonds aren’t forever! While some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been a part of the Bravo hit since season 1 (looking at you, Kyle Richards), others have exited the series and moved on. The sixth installment in the Real Housewives franchise was announced in March 2010 and aired its first […]

Elsewhere during PFW, she rocked her pixie cut in a jagged hairdo at the Mugler spring/summer 2024 show in Paris. She topped the look off with a black Mugler top featuring shoulder pads, silver clasps and quarter-length sleeves, a mini skirt, diamond earrings and smokey eye makeup.

Rinna has also experimented with colorful wigs, platinum strands and long locks.