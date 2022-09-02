Lisa Rinna‘s got it going on! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her banging body — and her fans can’t take it.

The TV personality, 59, shared a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 1, of herself rocking a tiny sand-colored bikini from Dilara Findikoglu. The sexy two-piece featured stringy straps and was adorned with a silver chain. “Nothing but @dilarafindikoglu,” Rinna captioned the post. In the shot, the California native is seen smizing into a mirror while leaning against an elegant dining table.

The comments section of Rinna’s post has since been flooded with praise. “Oh my god YES MAM PERIODDDTTTT,” one fan wrote. A second follower commented: “So SEXY … looking incredible.” The Melrose Place alum’s youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, also joined in on the fun. “Omg,” the model wrote, adding: “FIRE.” (Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin also share daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin.)

This wouldn’t be the first time Rinna has proudly flaunted her figure.

For her 59th birthday earlier this summer, the Big, Fun, Sexy Sex Book author celebrated with a series of sultry swimsuit photos.

“Another trip around the sun. This is 59,” the actress captioned a carousel of images on July 11. In the photos, Rinna is seen sporting an animal print bikini paired with a coordinating hat. The Days of Our Lives star posed against a balcony in what appeared to be a tropical location at the time.

While Rinna loves to show off her physique, she also has her fair share of stunning covered up moments.

On Wednesday, August 31, the Bravolebrity shared a photo via Instagram that showed her wearing a Marc Jacobs sweat suit. She paired the comfy look with a bucket hat and cream-colored sneakers. One day prior, the soap opera star dazzled in a sleek blue Balenciaga gown — the same dress Kim Kardashian wore to pal Simon Huck‘s rehearsal dinner in November 2021.

Rinna and Kardashian, 41, shared another twinning moment last month when the reality stars both posted photos of themselves rocking metallic sunglasses from Yeezy Gap — a label founded by the Selfish author’s ex Kanye West.

In her post, Rinna puckered her lips for a selfie, wearing the oversized shades and a black leather turtleneck. Kardashian, for her part, posed with her and West’s daughter Chicago. (In addition to Chicago, 4, the former couple also share daughter North, 9, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.)