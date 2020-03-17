Founder of L.A. based lifestyle brand LIVINCOOL and celebrity photographer, Emanuele D’Angelo, created a line of loungewear that It-Girls including Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and Elsa Hosk can’t stop “livin’” in and it’s no surprise why.

The Rome-born photographer has spent years traveling the world while capturing content of everyone including Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Bella and Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and has a knack for taking distinct photos and an eye for style.



His trips, photography and A-List muses all inspired him to create his fashion line of brightly-colored streetwear and accessories, all with the signature LIVINCOOL logo on them.

“LIVINCOOL initially started as a lifestyle blog about art, music and fashion in 2009. … I started taking photos of people at Fashion Week to create content for the blog and that’s when I really started falling in love with photography,” D’Angelo told Stylish.

“I’d see someone looking cool, interesting or edgy and I’d capture that and share it on my blog. … The blog turned into an Instagram page, I got the opportunity to work with some of the most iconic faces in the world, and the rest is history,” he explained.

While LIVINCOOL has since expanded into loungewear, tees, bikinis, bucket hats and bags, photography remains the core of the brand’s lifestyle.

“LIVINCOOL is the uniform for the people that love to push their boundaries, travel, discover new places, understand different cultures and embrace diversity,” D’Angelo noted. Plus, “Who doesn’t want to wear cool, fashionable and comfortable clothes?,” he teased.

“I want to be part of people’s journeys in life and help them capture moments by bringing in elements of fashion and design from all over the world and create timeless pieces you can take anywhere,” the photographer said.

His top tips for nailing a-feed-worthy shot? “My style of photography is very raw, immediate and spontaneous. … I only shoot in film because I love the contrast and colors and how it makes my photos very unique,” he said.

“It’s about your own taste, eye and the understanding of light. You can have the best camera possible but if you don’t know how to use it, it won’t work.”

Another suggestion: Get to know the person you’re shooting. “In all the photos I take, you can see I have a personal relationship with the subject. … Through that, you make them feel comfortable and capture them in the most natural way possible,” D’Angelo recommended.

As for what’s next for LIVINCOOL, “I want to create products that are as distinctive and timeless as my photography. It’s definitely always work-in-progress, but that’s the goal,” the designer revealed.