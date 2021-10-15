No time for internet trolls! On Thursday, October 14, Lizzo went live on Instagram with a special message for her haters.

Her message was directed to those who criticized the outfit she wore to Cardi B’s birthday party on Monday, October 11. For context, she donned a see-through purple mesh gown designed by Matthew Reisman.

Underneath the sheer number, she wore pasties and a thong and — despite going barefoot at the party — Lizzo says, “I wore Jimmy Choos for the record.”

While her ensemble has brought in a flood of compliments from fans and friends, there is a fair share of critics sounding off in the comments section of her posts. Lizzo — expectedly — has words for them.

“It’s very funny to me that people are upset that I’m wearing a see-through outfit or that I’m twerking in a see-through outfit,” she said on Instagram Live. “[They’re saying], ‘This is disgusting.'”

She continued, speaking to the critics directly: “Don’t you have bills to pay? Don’t you got mouths to feed, including your own? Don’t you have a life to live? Don’t you want to fall in love and make friends? Don’t you got s–t to do? Go read the news bitch before I read you.”

“I do this because y’all continually disrespect human beings like it’s a sport,” she added of the critics. “It seems like every single day, somebody’s disrespecting somebody on the Internet. Let people live, bro. Let people wear whatever the f–k they wanna wear.”

This isn’t the first time Lizzo’s slammed negative comments and it’s safe to say that this won’t be the last. After all, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker frequently uses her platform to preach body positivity — and teach her followers how to love themselves.

“I wasn’t really given the opportunities or the privileges to feel like a sex symbol when I was growing up. I was a fat black girl in Houston and I didn’t see myself in magazines,” Lizzo exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019.

“But luckily, now we have so many people you can see yourself in,” she continued. “You can go on the internet or look on TV and see people who were really marginalized and underrepresented in the past. That’s the most important thing. You have to see yourself, find yourself somewhere out there. You’ve got to go on that journey — and I believe in you.”