



Leave it to Lizzo to unveil the new Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette that’s bound to become everyone’s new go-to.

“Look at this f–kin’ thing! Brand new, hot off the presses,” says the singer in an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, August 13. In the video, she teases viewers with the palette’s never-before-seen gold packaging. “It looks like f–kin’ Beyonce in Goldmember.”

Thankfully, the makeup guru gave us a peek inside the palette, too! The ‘70s-inspired shades range from a matte white hue on the far left named Flyby to a dark brown matte color on the far right named Sting. All of the eyeshadows in between are a mix of glitters, shimmers and mattes in brown and gold hues.

Lizzo went as far as creating a gold eyeshadow look to give us a taste of what will soon be ours. “I’m wearing that gold glitter on my eyes,” says the singer, pairing the shadow with a thick black cat eye and luscious falsies.

The “Truth Hurts” singer and plus-size model became a brand ambassador for Urban Decay in June when she starred in the brand’s Pretty Different Campaign, which was born to celebrate celebrities who challenge the status quo. She fits the bill because she’s dedicated to diversifying the beauty space (and all spaces, really!) to be more inclusive and to reverse outdated beauty standards.

It’s been a while since the cult-favorite brand dropped a new addition to the beloved Naked collection. There was the Naked Reloaded palette of re-imagined neutrals that was released in February and before that, the Naked Cherry palette full of pink and red-toned hues, which launched in September of 2018.

While we don’t have an official word on when the Naked Honey palette will be available for purchase, Lizzo suggests paying attention to Urban Decay social media channels for more info. Turn those Instagram post notifications on, people!

