Lizzo Hints She Has a ‘Coochie’ Piercing: ‘Never Thought I’d Be This Girl’ 

Say what?! Leave it to Lizzo to oh-so subtly reveal that she received at least one — and maybe multiple — piercings on her “coochie.” And yes, you read that right.

The 33-year-old singer was asked to share her “freakiest” body jewel on Sunday, February 13, by TMZ. Her response? “I’ll never show you my coochie so you’ll never know,” she quipped.

When pressed again to reveal “how many” piercings she has in her collection she joked, “You can’t see my coochie, I can’t show you.” The “Juice” singer added: “I have so many piercings right now. I never thought I’d be this girl.”

Lizzo’s unlikely body jewels may not see the light of day, but the Dove ambassador did show off her new ear bling, which she received the same day, via TikTok. The star shared that to celebrate her team’s hard work, she decided to throw a “piercing party” on their behalf.

Naturally, she had to get in on the action. After adding one bit of bling to her earlobe, Lizzo decided to go all out. “I was scared,” she said, before noting that it “didn’t hurt at all.” With her newfound confidence, she decided to “go for two” piercings on her ears.

While fans obviously obsessed over Lizzo’s new bling, they were more concerned with her stunning glam in the video. The party was seemingly “Galentine’s Day” themed — and the singer understood the beauty assignment.

She not only wore a shiny pink wig with heart-shaped space buns to boot, but she also had on the most stunning pink glitter lipstick. “MA’AM YOUR LIP GLOSS IS GORGEOUS WHERE DO I GET IT,” a fan wrote, while another said, “OMG your hair is amazing.”

After doing some digging on makeup artist Alexx Mayo’s Instagram, we’re able to confirm that the sparkly topper is from Stay Golden Cosmetics. It’s the Baeby Glitter Lip Kit and retails for $20.

Oh, and don’t even get Us started with her nails. The “Truth Hurts” singer worked with nail artist Eri Ishizu for what’s quite possibly the most over-the-top and amazing set we’ve ever seen. Each acrylic is blinged out in silver rhinestones and features a 3-D heart appliqué.

While her Valentine’s Day look is one for the books, the singer is constantly serving up a stream of fabulous glam. From bleached eyebrows to 7-foot ponytails, the Grammy winner doesn’t hold back.

“Makeup is just an extension of the fantasy that I like to portray as an artist,” she told Vogue in 2019. “I love taking risks and being daring. Sometimes it’s just like, how crazy can we go today?”

