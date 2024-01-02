Lizzo is jumping leggings-first into 2024.

The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, January 1, to show off her fit curves in the new ultralift leggings and bra set from her shapewear line, Yitty. She modeled a few different colors, including black, navy, and maroon, in the brand’s new square-neck design.

In the video, Lizzo praised the technology that “snatches and lifts.”

“It looks like we went to the gym, but we didn’t go to the gym,” she said, suggesting that customers can wear the leggings set “to your local coffee shop.”

“We’re putting ourselves first this year, you guys. You don’t have to wait to feel like the best version of yourself,” she added.

Lizzo ended the video by saying, “New year, new me, in my Yitty,” before blowing a kiss to the camera.

She captioned the post, “New Year, New Drop. Ultralift Leggings & Bra only at @YITTY.”

Lizzo’s comments section quickly filled with compliments with some fans calling attention to her slimmer figure. “We see u shedding pounds love. Even tho u were beautiful before. 😍,” one fan wrote as another commented, “I knew you were losing weight yessss you look great!! 😍🔥”

Others asserted that the singer’s weight doesn’t define her worth. One social media user wrote, “Everyone that is saying the weight loss is beautiful is what gets me. @lizzobeeating you were beautiful before just as you are beautiful now, weightloss is great, but it’s not what makes or breaks your beauty!!!”

Lizzo launched Yitty in April 2022 in partnership with Fabletics. She announced the clothing line in March 2022 via Instagram, and included a heartfelt caption about what creating the shapewear brand means to her.

“This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms,” she wrote at the time. “I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body.” She added that the brand “isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard.”