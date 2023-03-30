Yitty is for every body. Lizzo’s popular shapewear label is launching a gender-neutral line.

The intimates brand announced the new addition via Instagram on Thursday, March 30. “Introducing YOUR SKIN by YITTY: Styles that celebrate YOU, launching late summer 2023,” the social media statement read.

Yitty continued: “When we say we support every body, we mean it. We believe in radical self-love for people all gender identities — including the trans, non-binary, gender-fluid and gender non-conforming communities that have been chronically underserved. So, we decide to take our expertise and create styles that serve those very same communities.”

The company called the new collection a “true passion project” that was constructed with its “famous Headliner fabric.” The soon-to-be launched offerings include binder tops and tucking thongs that were “perfected” through “extensive wear testing” and community feedback.

“It is our mission to continue serving all bodies, which is why these core styles will be available at YITTY, staring late summer 2023. We hope you can feel the love in every stitch,” the Instagram announcement concluded.

Lizzo, 34, launched Yitty in March 2022 in partnership with Fabletics — the activewear label co-founded by Kate Hudson. The brand’s initial drop included bodysuits, smoothing shorts, tanks and unitards, ranging in sizes from XS to 6X. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thing about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” the “Truth Hurts” artist said at the time. “Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”

The Michigan native continued: “I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear … I had an epiphany like, ‘Who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

While Yitty only debuted one year ago, the company has proven to be victorious. Yitty generated over $1 million in sales on its launch day, according to the Business of Fashion. The company’s success is also due to Lizzo’s close involvement.

“Her presence with the brand, she’s really incorporated it and embodied it. There’s been a strong connection between the two,” said Nora Kleinewillinghoefer, an associate partner in fashion, luxury and retail at consulting firm Kearney in a Thursday interview with BOF. “That celebration of self has been a distinctive element for her.”

Lizzo often posts videos of herself in the shapewear designs via social media and even performed in a Yitty two-piece during a Today appearance in July 2022.