Lizzo Drops Shapewear Line to Help Women Feel Unapolgetically Good

Breaking into the business! Lizzo has officially launched her first brand: YITTY, a size-inclusive shapewear line designed with all body types in mind.

“Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thing about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” the 33-year-old singer said of her new brand, which ranges in size from XS to 6X. “Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”

The “Juice” singer has had this brand in the works for three years, but according to a press release shared with Us Weekly, she’s been rocking shapewear out and about since she was sixth grade.

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear,” she explained. “I had an epiphany like, ‘Who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

The brand’s initial launch is complete with three drops: Nearly Naked, Mesh Me and Major Label. With a range of varying prints, patterns and shapes, the line truly has something for everyone. Plus, with color names like Tempo Lavender and Moody Bitch Taupe, it’s safe to say the shapewear is on-brand for the singer.

While Lizzo is the face for the brand, she didn’t create it solo. She tapped the expertise of Fabletics co-founder Don Ressler, who also works alongside Kate Hudson.

The performer took to Instagram to announce her brand as well, surprising her fans with a “YITTY” tattoo on her butt. “This is a dream 5 years in the making …. Introducing @TITTY: Shapewear you can wear underwear, overwear, anywhere. For every damn body. 6X to Xs. Are you ready for the YITTY LIBERATION?,” she captioned the photo.

To no surprise, fans went wild. “Leading with 6x instead of ending with it?!?? So excited for this,” one follower wrote, while another said, “The subtle beauty of 6x-xs is giving me life.” Someone else chimed in: “THE LIZZO EMPIRE CONTINUES.”

The brand is set to launch on Tuesday, April 12, at 12pm EST. And if you want to get ahead of the game, join the waitlist on the yitty.fabletics.com website.

