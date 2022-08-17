Too hot to handle! Lizzo has added a sexy new piece to her shapewear line, Yitty.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 34, showed off a see-through pink jumpsuit via Instagram on Wednesday, August 17, which exposed her pastel thong. “I told you b–ches that butt crack was back,” the hitmaker said as she gave the camera a view of the cutout look that featured a knit pattern and flare pants. “You didn’t f–king listen, and now the butt crack is back b–ch. What are you going to do about it?”

The Grammy winner then screamed, “Oh my God! This is so cute!”

Perfect for the summer or a beach day, the Knit Slip Flare Leg Jumpsuit retails for $84.95 at yitty.fabletics.com. With a VIP membership, shoppers can score the number for $30.58. Customers have praised the jumpsuit, which comes in four different colors, as “a PERFECT coverup.”

Lizzo Launched Yitty in March, offering everything from outerwear to underwear in sizes XS to 6X.

“Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” the Michigan native said in a press release at the time. “Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”

She continued in the release: “I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, ‘Who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

Body positivity is always on Lizzo’s mind. The musician got candid about her confidence journey in a December 2019 interview with CBS This Morning after receiving backlash for wearing a thong-exposing outfit to a Lakers game. “Do you know how long it took me to fall in love with this body? My butt was my least favorite thing about myself, and I learned to love it,” she said.

Offering her fans a bit of advice, Lizzo added: “Be you, do you. Don’t ever let anybody take or steal your joy — especially not the internet.”

