Say what?! Lizzo decided to get a tattoo on her butt — but she’s yet to reveal the final design.

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, March 28, to tease her new ink, sharing a video of a film being slowly lifted off of her behind. “I CANT WAIT TO SHOW YALL MY NEW ASS TATTOO,” she captioned her video, urging people to pre-save her new song, “About Dame Time,” in the meantime.

To no surprise, the post exploded, raking up nearly three million views in just 12 hours. The comments sections was just as crazy, with fans and friends throwing in their two cents.

DaBaby questioned, “It’s a picture of me?” while someone else said, “OMG CAN’T WAIT!!!!” Another person quipped, “It’s a guitar isn’t it?”

Others were a bit more skeptical of the stunt, believing it might just be a temporary tattoo. “Wait, let me guess, it’s a temporary tattoo announcing when your next album is going to be released?!”

This would be Lizzo’s first tattoo to our knowledge. That in mind, the star does have a handful of piercings. In February, the “Truth Hurts” singer decided to throw a “piercing party” for her employees — and she even got in on the action.

Following the event, a TMZ reporter asked the performer to share her “freakiest” body jewel. Her response? “I’ll never show you my coochie, so you’ll never know.”

The reporter then pressed the star to reveal “how many” piercings she received. “You can’t see my coochie, I can’t show you,” Lizzo responded. “I have so many piercings right now. I never thought I’d be this girl.”

While most of her body bling is under lock and key, the “Juice” singer did show off her two ear piercings on TikTok. While she was initially “scared” to get it done, she came to the conclusion that it “didn’t hurt at all” and decided to “go for two.”

Lizzo’s experimentation in the beauty space doesn’t stop and star with piercings though. She’s always down to experiment with her hair and makeup looks, rocking wigs, wild eye makeup and more.

“Makeup is just an extension of the fantasy that I like to portray as an artist,” she told Vogue in 2019. “I love taking risks and being daring. Sometimes it’s just like, how crazy can we go today?”

