Rest and relaxation! Lizzo indulged in a healthy dose of self care on Thursday, July 29, but her peculiar treatment had some fans scratching their heads.

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram to share some snaps from her spa day, the first of which depicted a bunch of cups upside down on her stomach and legs. Interesting, right?

Keep scrolling through, and there’s even a close up image that not only shows off the “Juice” singer’s “Send Noods” red underwear, but also five strategically placed cups along her midriff.

Cupping, which can be used to “reduce inflammation” or “relieve muscle tension” is most typically seen on people’s back, but it can be done on the stomach as well.

Dr. Brian Hibler, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City told Us Weekly that when “performed on the abdomen,” the treatment can help to “relieve indigestion.”

But cupping isn’t the only thing Lizzo had done during her little session though. She also had some facial acupuncture, which consisted of seven needles being stuck into her face and head.

The purpose? “The microtrauma caused by acupuncture needles on facial skin” can help deliver “oxygen” and “nutrients” to the area. “There may even be stimulation of collagen production,” Dr. Hibler explained.

Fans weren’t as focused on the treatment itself though as they were with the fact that the star showed up for her appointment in full glam.

With her hair done, a sultry smoky eye, perfect browns and rosy cheeks, the body positivity icon was certainly all done up for a facial treatment.

“Bad b—tch acupuncture glam is yes,” a fan wrote, while another chimed in, “How are you still gorgeous with needles in your face?” Someone else said: “Gagging for a full face for face acu.”

Others were all for the day of indulgence, applauding the “Juice” singer for taking care of herself.

“Living your best acu and cupping life — get it, girl,” a follower wrote. Another said: “Self care is the best care!!!!”

Shortly after her session, Lizzo took to Instagram Stories — looking glowy as ever — to share her obsession with her bleached eyebrows.

“Y’all don’t understand the obsession I have with the color of these eyebrows,” she said to the camera. “Look at this, I’m just obsessed.” The “Good as Hell” singer first decided to bleach her brows in June thanks to a little help from makeup artist Alexx Mayo.