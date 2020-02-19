Lizzo’s looking good as hell, or should we say as sweet as hell? For the 40th annual Brit Awards on Tuesday, February 18, the hitmaker not only dressed like a Hershey bar, but debuted a drool-worthy chocolate-inspired nail look to match.

NYC-based celebrity manicurist Eri Ishizu brought the chocolate bar nail art to life using a lineup of Nails Inc. products, including the brand’s new chocolate polish duo that actually smells just like everyone’s favorite sweet treat.

To get the look for the red carpet, Ishizu started by prepping the star’s talons with Nails Inc. NailKale Super Food Base Coat, before applying one coat of the new shade I’m Fondue You.

Next, the expert manicurist applied acrylics to mold the 3-D chocolate bar before layering on two coats of 100% Hot Chocolate. Then, she applied small pieces of aluminum foil to create a silver wrapper at the base of the acrylic.

To finish, the nail artist swept one coat of Retinol 45 Second Top Coat to lock the color into place.

The manicure was just one component of Lizzo’s elaborate Hershey-inspired ensemble, styled by Brett Alan Nelson and Marko Monroe. The Grammy Award-winner donned a Moschino gown designed by Jeremy Scott featuring exquisite details like the Hershey logo, nutrition facts and even a barcode.

Unsurprisingly, Lizzo’s beauty look also fit the theme. Celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain gave the singer a statement-making updo that resembled a hershey kiss. And makeup artist Alexx Mayo created a “melted chocolate”-inspired beauty look featuring shimmery eyeshadow and a brown glossy lip straight out of the ’90s.

To complete the memorable red carpet look, Lizzo rocked a custom chocolate bar clutch from Judith Leiber Couture.

The Nails. Inc Coco for Real Duo is available now at nailsinc.com for $15 in case you’re tempted to recreate Lizzo’s Brit Awards look at home!