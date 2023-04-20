It’s about damn time! The second leg of Lizzo’s Special Tour kicks off on April 21 and the singer’s longtime glam pro Alexx Mayo let Us in on a secret: She’ll be using Cetaphil cleanser and moisturizer to prep for every makeup look on stage.

“Skin is our canvas,” Mayo says. “And if the skin isn’t the way we want it to be, the makeup’s not going to be beautiful either,” he adds. Since performance makeup needs to hold up under unique circumstances like hot lights, sweat and quick changes which can lead to inflammation and irritation, the duo needs to rely on ultra-gentle yet effective formulas.

The pro recommended Cetaphil to the singer after she experienced breakouts and itchy skin during the first leg of the tour. He was first introduced to the products at age 14 when they helped soothe his acne. Lizzo posted about using the products on TikTok, and a partnership was born!

For the second leg of Special (dubbed ‘2our’ by superfans), Cetaphil will be the official skincare used, specifically the brand’s Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser and Daily Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer SPF 35, because they’re hypoallergenic, oil-free and most importantly, fragrance-free. “Lizzo is very sensitive to fragrance and any harsh ingredients, so Cetaphil is a perfect option for us,” he confides. Even better, both drugstore products ring in at $14.99 each, making them affordable as well as appropriate for tour conditions.

So how will Mayo use the skin prep products on the 34-year-old musical phenom? “I love to start with really beautiful, hydrated skin — starting with a clean slate is really important to me,” he tells Us. “We always start with the foaming cleanser, whether we’re doing full glam or just getting ready for a day-to-day sort of thing,” he says.

Once the flutist’s complexion is clean, Mayo smooths on the oil-free moisturizer. “It’s really great for makeup prep because you want the hydration, but you don’t want something that’s overwhelming,” he advises, noting that Cetaphil’s formula “gives the hydration I need without the makeup slipping and sliding throughout the night.”

The nourishing lotion, which is loaded with antioxidant edelweiss extract and skin-strengthening ProVitamin B5, also helps keep the singer’s skin barrier intact — essential for preventing potential irritations from mica and other minerals found in some makeup products. “Creating that barrier helps to soothe the skin and keeps her calm and relaxed, knowing her skin won’t get irritated.”

When the show is over, Mayo removes makeup with the foaming cleanser, indulging in a little ritual, giving the star a mini facial.

Speaking of makeup, what looks will we see on the second leg of the Special Tour? Expect more bold lips! “We don’t get a chance to do them a lot because of the flutes, but you might see some now,” teases the pro, who tells Us he’s been playing with new colors and textures and we may see “more graphic liners,” too.

As collaborators for six years, the duo is totally comfortable pushing the envelope when it comes to makeup. “We still have that wonder,” Mayo exclaims, telling Us that they come up with looks in real time. “I’m grateful that she’s somebody that can pull anything off and I can go for it. And I know I’m confident enough to know that she knows how to rock it and that she has that innate confidence — in turn, it just creates this whole magical moment.”

