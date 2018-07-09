Camila Cabello may have left half of her heart in Havana, but she (along with L’Oreal Paris) is bringin Havana to all of Us — and by that we mean to the beauty aisle at our local drugstores.

Pippa Middleton Has A+ Maternity Style — See the Best Fashion Moments of Her Pregnancy

Hitting the digital shelves at Ulta on July 15 and physical shelves at mass food and drugstores in America on August 20 is the limited edition Havana Collection by Camila Cabello and L’Oreal.

The 14-piece line was designed to be natural-looking and universally appealing, with vibrant packaging — a tribute to Cabello’s beloved Cuban City.

Hollywood Goes Bare: See 10 Top Off-the-Shoulder Red Carpet Looks!

Cabello stated via press release on her pride in the new collection, “I wanted to create products that not only I would personally wear, but that would work well across various skin tones. For me, looking and feeling my best helps fuel my confidence and I hope to inspire other people to feel the same.”

Inspired by the chart-topper’s tenacious spirit and innate optimism, the products also embody Cabello’s everyday approach to makeup (effortless and glowing) with a mix of playful colors suitable for all skin tones. What’ll you get from this sojourn to the beauty equivalent of Cuba? The Havana Sun-Lit Bronzer (a liquid bronzer in two shades for dewy, bronzy skin), Havana Gotta Give Brown ( a three shade liquid brow product), Havana Flash Liner (a black felt-tip eyeliner), Havana Lip Dew (lip glosses in four juicy hues) and Havana Eyeshadow (four shades of creamy eye shadows that take you from natural to sultry).

See the Best Celebrity Street Style From Paris Fall-Winter 2018 Haute Couture Fashion Week

Prices for the collection will range from $9.99 to $14.99. Let the countdown to the beauty collection that will fulfill our lust for travel begin.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!