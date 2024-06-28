Love Is Blind’s Jessica Vestal is having second thoughts about her breast implants.

“I have considered getting them removed for reasons like this but haven’t decided yet!” Jessica, 30, explained while answering questions from fans via her Instagram Stories. “I’ve also never experienced breast implant-related illness, but I know a lot of women do. So just do your research!”

The reality TV star noted that upper body exercises during workouts became “uncomfortable” for her because of the implants.

“If you’re considering the procedure bc it’s something YOU want and not bc of the influence of other peoples [sic] opinions of you, and you think it will help you feel more comfortable in your skin.. do it girl!!” she wrote.

Earlier in the Q&A session, Jessica revealed that she chose a breast augmentation after the birth of her daughter, Autumn, who is now 11. (Jessica shares Autumn with a past partner.)

“I really wanted to get back what I had before having a baby,” she explained. “I nursed Autumn, so that changed my chest situation in a way I wasn’t happy with. It was giving very National Geographic.”

In February, Jessica told People that her daughter supported her following her split from Jimmy Presnell during season 6.

“She’s very protective of me,” Jessica explained. “Her initial response was, ‘That’s his loss.'”

She added, “She’s an extension of me, she’s a chip off the old block. So, she knows whatever is meant for me will be clear and evident and you shouldn’t have to wonder. If someone leaves you wondering where you stand with them, they’re not your person.”

That same month, Jessica opened up about the moment that was widely regarded as one of Love Is Blind’s most ruthless breakup speeches.

“I don’t own an EpiPen, but in one of my earlier dates with Jimmy, and we had so many, he told me that he had to keep an EpiPen on him at all times because he had such severe allergies [that] his airways would close if he didn’t have it,” Jessica said in an Instagram Story video at the time.

Jessica instantly bonded with Jimmy, 28, in the pods, even though he had doubts about his readiness to be a dad.

Jimmy ultimately ended his romance with Jessica before proposing to Chelsea Blackwell.

“When you see and realize what you missed out on, you are going to choke,” she said during the episode. “You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on.”