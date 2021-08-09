Erasing her ink! Lucy Hale has a handful of tiny tattoos in her collection, but on Sunday, August 8, she revealed that she’ll be bidding ado to one of her designs.

In a birthday tribute to her sister, Maggie Clarke, the 32-year-old actress shared that even though she “made” her sister get a matching sun tattoo with her, she plans on removing the design.

“I’m sorry Maggie I’m getting this one layered off,” Hale captioned an Instagram Stories, showing off a picture of their matching ink. The Pretty Little Liars alum had her sun placed on the side of her torso, while her sister had hers placed on her wrist.

While it’s to be determined exactly when the duo first got their designs, Hale did tell Rue LaLa in 2017 that the “little, tiny sun” was “in honor of our grandmother.”

Even though the Truth or Dare star plans on getting her one tattoo buzzed off, she isn’t touching her other tribute tattoo to her grandmother.

“But this one will stay,” Hale captioned a picture of her and her sister showing off their “I love you” tattoos on their arms.

“Nothing says sisterly bonding more than permanently tattooing your body,” the actress captioned a 2018 Instagram post, debuting her ink. “After years of wanting our grandmothers writing, we did it! Our Grammy was our favorite person & now she’s even more a part of us.”

Hale isn’t the first celebrity as of late to reveal that they’re scaling back on their existing ink. In fact, Pete Davidson, who has upwards of 100 tattoos, is getting all of his designs removed in hopes of scoring more acting roles.

“I honestly never thought I would get the opportunity to act and I love it a lot,” the actor said on a May episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “You have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much.”

He went on to explain that “burning them off is worse than getting them” because you have to give verbal consent to a doctor in big goggles before zapping off any decide.

“So before he [the doctor] goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not,” he recalled. “So I’ll just be sitting there high off of the [nitrous oxide] … and then all of the sudden I’ll just hear, ‘Are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?’ And then I have to sit there and be like, ’No Dr. G.”