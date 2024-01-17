Lucy Hale never fails to wow Us with her classy and colorful style.

While promoting her upcoming rom-com movie, Which Brings Me to You, Hale, 34, slayed the streets of New York City while wearing four different outfits on Tuesday, January 16. First, she looked angelic an all-white ensemble. She paired her corset top finished with sparkly buttons with a matching coat, sleek trousers and white pumps.

She later took her jacket off to give fans a closer look at her strapless top and accessories, including a white mini purse featuring a silver bow, dainty rings and chunky hoop earrings.

Next, Hale changed into a bubblegum pink button-down shirt and matching pants while interviewing with CBS Mornings. She elevated her monochrome fit with a long coat, a pastel purse finished with a braided strap and pointed-toe pumps.

Hale’s makeup perfectly highlighted her fit. She donned light pink eyeshadow that made her fuchsia lips pop. Her glam was topped off with filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and rosy cheeks. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and worn in a slicked-back updo with her curtain bangs framing her face.

The Pretty Little Liars alum’s fierce looks didn’t stop there. For an interview with The Today Show, she slipped into a fiery red two-piece that showed just the right amount of skin with a cropped plunging blazer top. Hale also gave fans a glimpse of her toned legs by rocking a flowy skirt featuring an oversized bow at her hip.

Hale finished her day off by wearing a cropped blouse from Lowe and a gray pleated skirt while making an appearance at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations. The skirt featured two sets of belt loops, making for a perfect excuse for Hale to double-up on the black leather accessory. She completed her look with black boots.

The singer took down her updo and rocked her strands in soft curls.

Which Brings Me to You premieres in theaters on Friday, January 19.