We love Lucy! Katy Keene actress Lucy Hale plays a budding fashion maven on her new CW show, but she’s a bonafide style star IRL! The stylist behind her winning ensembles is Micaela Erlanger (she also works with Lupita Nyong’o and Diane Kruger!). “Lucy’s style is playful, feminine and fearless. She is always open to trying new things and loves fashion,” Erlanger tells Us.

“She’s an It-girl who can wear the trends and also help set them,” Erlanger says. Some of her favorite looks include the Jason Wu gown worn to the Fantasy Island film premiere. “I loved the dark romance of this dress. It was equal parts sultry and edgy, and her makeup complimented the look perfectly!” the stylist says.

In a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance, Hale rocked a sequin Dolce & Gabbana mini. “What is not to love about a sparkly pink dress that makes you feel like a disco ball?” Erlanger enthuses. To the Tribeca TV Festival, she picked a Christopher Kane two-piece because she loved its attitude: “It’s buttoned-up but also encrusted in crystals, which gives it an unexpected detail.”

From playful polkadots and masterful monochrome outfits to couture creations worn with affordable Aldo heels, see Lucy Hale’s best looks below.