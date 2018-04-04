Safari Sunsets? 🤷🏼‍♀️🤘🏻 A post shared by Kelsey Deenihan (@kdeenihan) on Apr 3, 2018 at 9:54am PDT

Here comes the sun! Just not how imagined. It might be dreary and gray outside (go home, winter, you’re drunk), but Lucy Hale is bringing the light and warmth — with her makeup!

We spotted the actress on her makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan’s feed rocking the perfect orangey-gold “golden hour lid” with a coordinating flush and pop of color on the lips — and let’s just say, it gave us heat stroke.

The breakdown of the look is simple: a rose gold shimmering shadow was layered with a deeper terracotta tone for a warm halo around her lids. The effect: a pink and orange creamsicle glow like when the sun is setting. But since this statement look is colorful, but still neutral, Deenihan paired it with a hot flush across the cheeks — the kind of reddish glow when you’ve spent a ton of time in the heat and sun.

And the finishing touch: a classic, creamy coral lip whose hue complemented both Hale’s peepers and her killer cheekbones. The effect: the actress looked fresh and fun, but still polished.

Adding to her sleek and colorful vibe was a smooth and fly-away free blowout that showed of the blunt cut of her bob. This is key — the simple hairstyle doesn’t compete with her bright makeup.

Hale isn’t shy though, because she chose to rock this stunning beauty look with a loud printed top — specifically leopard print. But, because the print is in neutral hued, she doesn’t look over-the-top or cheesy, she just looks cool. Deenihan called the look Safari Sunset, and we at Stylish would tend to agree. Perhaps the secret to making spring arrive faster is to conjure it with our beauty looks?

