Stylish

Lupita Nyong’o Exudes Eerie Elegance at ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere in NYC 

By
Lupita at Quiet Place Premiere
Lupita Nyong’o Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Lupita Nyong’o shimmered in sequins at the New York City premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One

Nyong’o, 41, exuded eerie elegance for the horror film’s screening, rocking a black Prada jumpsuit that featured a fitted, off-the-shoulder construction. The figure-flattering design also featured an attached matte leather miniskirt that fell into a cascading train. The actress teamed the design with pointed-toe pumps and dangling earrings from De Beers. 

She wore her hair in an intricate updo, topping the coiffure off with delicate beads. For glam, Nyong’o complemented her ensemble with smokey shadow and winged liner. She added just the right amount of blush to her cheeks and rocked a glossy pout. 

On the red carpet, Nyong’o posed solo and with her A Quiet Place costars Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou and Joseph Quinn. Noticeably missing were her feline friends Schnitzel and Nico — who portray the cat, Frodo, who belongs to Nyong’o’s character Samira.

Nyong’o recently opened up about working with the fur babies, revealing that she had to get over her fear of cats while filming.

Lupita at Quiet Place Premiere
Lupita Nyong’o Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

“When I read the script, I loved the character, and I loved the story that Michael [Sarnoski] was telling with this film. It’s a very surprising tone that he’s added to this universe,” Nyong’o shared during an interview with Digital Spy published on Monday, June 24. “The cat, that was the sticking point for me.”

As teased in the film’s trailers, Frodo is by Samira’s side as she and other New York City residents survive a dangerous alien invasion.

Lupita Nyong'o Wedding Dress Red Carpet

“I actually tried to get [Michael] to change the animal,” Nyong’o revealed. “He was like, ‘No, it has to be a cat.’ Because I wanted to play the role, I had to get over my fear of cats.”

To conquer her phobia, Nyong’o underwent “cat therapy,” which involved interacting with cats in the comfort of her home. “It started with two, and the first day, they just let the cats roam around me, and I asked the woman who brought the cats questions about why they were doing certain things,” she stated. “The next day, I touched one with one finger and slowly, slowly, I got comfortable enough to hold a cat through this film.”

Lupita Nyong'o

