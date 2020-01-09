What a stunner! Lupita Nyong’o is always a red carpet standout and she proved this once again at the Critics Circle Awards Gala on Tuesday, January 7.

In a bright, neon green Valentino gown, the Little Monsters star looked absolutely ravishing with a little help from her glam squad. Stylish spoke with makeup artist Nick Barose to get all the details on exactly how he created her gleaming look.

“For her bold neon green Valentino gown, I wanted to pair it with monochromatic purple, aubergine tones on both eyes and lips, statement lips that’s not too bright but more deep,” he told Us. “So it’s not competing with bright dress.”

He began by prepping with Lancôme Absolue Revitalizing & Brightening Soft Cream. Then, he focused on her complexion, using the brand’s Teint Idole Ultra 24h Long Wear Foundation in 555 to deliver a smooth and even finish, before dabbing on a finishing powder to the center of the face. For a bit of dimension, he swiped a bit of Lancôme Le Monochromatique in Haute Couture onto her cheeks.

To get that berry-tinted lip, he filled them in with Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Amandelle before using the dark and vampy L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte in 508 overtop.

As gorgeous as her lips appeared, it was really her eyes that we couldn’t help but admire. After defining her brows with a black brow pencil, he applied the purple-hued Lancôme Le Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner (in 301) along her upper and lower lash line. To give it a softer appeal, he smudged that out with a metallic violet shadow.

To give the look an intense finish, using Lancôme Artliner Precision Felt-Tip Liquid Eyeliner in Black, he traced over the upper lash line’s pencil liner a few times before swiping on two coats of black mascara.