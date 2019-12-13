



We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

Get Tressed With Us: Hollywood’s Male Groomer Spills on What it’s Like to Work With Hot Guys

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed makeup artist Nick Barose (the guy behind Lupita Nyong’o’s wildly colorful looks and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s elegant-yet-fun makeup) to chat about his biggest beauty inspiration (music!), what to wear to holiday parties and for that all-important night, New Year’s Eve, and how to pull off (and take off!) tricky products like glitter.

The makeup maven shared the secret to his clients’ unexpected and cool looks and it starts with a playlist! While the dress and event are equally important, Thailand-born Barose tells Us that the artists he and his celebs listen to are the ultimate inspo for creating unique red carpet looks that are as unexpected as they are memorable. For example, while prepping Gugu Mbatha-Raw for a screening of her film Motherless Brooklyn at the Toronto Film Festival, the duo jammed to Prince’s Purple Rain which led to Mbatha-Raw wearing an orchid-hued lipstick for the night. “It’s less about the actual musician and more about the aura that the music creates. It’s about interpreting a mood through the music,” Barose tells Us. Listen to the episode to hear more tales of his pro process!

Lupita Nyong’o’s Makeup Pro Nick Barose Explains How Her SXSW Eye Makeup Lasted All Night — Listen!

One of his favorite genres of music to listen to, especially this time of year, is disco. “There’s nothing sexier than that Studio 54 vibe, the makeup doesn’t have to be too perfect, it should look like you’ve been dancing and sweating,” he says. We’ll drink champagne to that on New Year’s Eve! Barose shows Us exactly how to wear glitter makeup like a grownup — it’s easier than you think, and doesn’t require any tools! In fact, check out our youtube channel here to watch him in action, when he paints Gwen’s face with the NARS Studio 54 Inferno eye palette and a gorgeous coordinating gloss by Chanel. Even better, he let’s Us in on his pro trick for removing glitter without a trace (it’s mindblowing!), because we all know that sparkly makeup is tough to cleanse, and nobody wants to show up at the office on January 2nd looking like an extra from the set of Euphoria!

But this week’s episode isn’t just for the ladies. Barose shares how he grooms himself for holiday photos and he’s got some genius tips for men who have (or want!) facial hair like mustaches, beards and goatees. You’ve got to hear his quick trick for filling out and perfecting his ‘stache!

Hot Holiday Makeup Looks

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Barose’s long-haul travel tricks and how to land hydrated and glowing — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!