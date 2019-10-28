



Lupita Nyong’o is no stranger to a colorful eyeshadow look, but she always knows how to keep it fresh! The Lancôme ambassador hit the red carpet at the 11th Annual Oscars Governors Awards on Sunday, October 2, wearing a showstopping combination of metallic green eyeshadow and shiny burgundy lipstick.

Celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose thought up the look with the help of Nyong’o’s colorful maxi dress. “With the floral garden details on Lupita’s Givenchy gown, I wanted to also continue with the idea of the floral garden color theme and the makeup to feel like a fun garden party, taking inspiration from the color of leaves and flowers,” explained Barose. “I took that color palette, playing up the eyes with green and then creating a deep plum lip.”

To get the look, Barose prepped the star’s skin using two of the brand’s bestsellers: Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum and Advanced Génifique Eye Light Pearl. After that, he used Prep & Matte Primer on her T-zone to control shine, followed by the beloved Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation using a damp Juno & Co Microfibre Sponge.

And to conceal Nyong’o’s under-eye circles, the makeup artist used Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Corrector in Brick Red before locking in her makeup with Dual Finish Powder Foundation using a powder fluff. He blended Le Monochromatique in Haute Couture — a deep burgundy hue — onto the apples of her cheeks and then added Teint Idole Ultra Custom Highlighting Drops in Bronze Glow on the nose and top of her cheekbones for extra glow.

For that mesmerizing eye look, Barose prepped the actress’ lids with Prime It Boost It and then followed it up with powder foundation for a perfect base. From there, he lined her upper lash line and created a wing with Drama Liqui-Pencil Eyeliner in Pacifique, which he then went over with the green shade in the Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Kaki Électrique. He dabbed the darkest shade in the palette into her crease for depth and contrast and finished with two coats of Hypnôse Drama Mascara in Excessive Black.

To complete the stunning look, Barose gave Nyong’o’s lips some TLC with Absolue Precious Cells Nourishing Lip Balm and then lined her lips with Le Lip Liner in Amandelle. The finishing touch — and the bullet you’ll reach for time and time again — was L’Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Lipstick in 481 Pigeon Blood Ruby. You can thank Barose for that stellar recommendation later.