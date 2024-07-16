Machine Gun Kelly is in his vampire era.

Kelly, 34, took to Instagram on Monday, July 15, to show off his new fangs, which were on his canine teeth. In one photo, he opened his mouth and revealed the look while showing off diamond studs on two more of his teeth. The rapper also shared a video of himself checking out his smile at the dentist’s office. In the clip, he smiled and turned his head from side to side, admiring his new look.

Kelly paired his smile with a black graphic T-shirt, a silver chain necklace featuring colorful jewels, chunky earrings, a chrome nose ring and black baseball hat. His platinum blonde and black hair was styled in beachy waves. Kelly also revealed a new neck tattoo of Odin’s ravens. (Odin is the god of war and the dead in Norse mythology.)

Kelly’s dentist, Dr. Dani B, complimented the “Bloody Valentine” singer’s smile in the comments section. “The fangs are looking 🔥,” he wrote. Kelly quipped back, “Might need em sharpened.”

Dani B also shared a clip of MGK’s teeth via Instagram on Monday. “I’m not sure how it happened, but @machinegunkelly finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted,” he captioned the post.

Fans were quick to share their mixed reactions in the comments section.

“Looks epic 🔥👌,” one fan praised, as another gushed, “They look amazing.” While some hyped MGK up, other social media users called his look “crazy.” More followers questioned whether the teeth are “permanent.” One asked, “Those fangs are just temporary, right??”

While it is unclear whether Kelly’s fangs are his real teeth, this isn’t the first time he’s experimented with his smile. In March, he showed off a metal grill while posing on the cover of King Kong Magazine.

His funky-shaped silver grill was created by jeweler David Tamarg and covered all of his teeth in metal. Kelly completed his look with bleached eyebrows, a chrome nose ring, hoop earrings, chunky rings and a red manicure.

Kelly’s hair, which was dyed platinum blonde at the time, was slicked back and shaved at the sides.