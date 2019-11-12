



On her way to a fun-filled Conair event in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood, Madelaine Petsch sat in the backseat of a car with celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena for a quick hair refresh. But, it wasn’t the hair expert who manually brought life back into the redhead’s curls — it was Conair’s revolutionary new tool: the Unbound Cordless Auto-Curler.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

The portable — and cordless! — device is brand-new to the beauty space and meant to help you do your hair whenever, wherever. Whether that’s in the backseat of a vehicle like Petsch, an airplane, the bathroom at work or the gym, you won’t have to worry about finding an outlet. Just be sure to charge it up before you use it and you’ll be able to perfect your curls for up to an hour.

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

“I’ve had it for a couple of months now and what I love most about it is that it’s portable and you can bring it with you on the go,” Petsch exclusively told Us. “You put your hair through the top of it, press a button and it brings it in, curls it for you and releases it when it’s done.”

The Unbound Auto Curler comes with three heat settings and four timer settings to help find the perfect combination for your hair type. “It’s super controllable and I don’t have to be, like, holding my hands over my head or doing contortions to curl my hair,” said the Riverdale actress.

The 25-year-old generally keeps her haircare routine pretty simple. “I can’t put too many things in my hair because it will just weigh it down and I’ll lose volume, she explained.” To maintain her shiny, healthy locks, she relies on a night repair oil for her ends after a long day on set, dry shampoo when she hasn’t washed her hair and a mask from “time to time.”

As for traveling, the star’s current carry-on must-have is a Silk Hair Scrunchie. Before her flight to NYC, Petsch threw her hair up into a ponytail and when she took it off afterwards, it looked as good as it did before she took to the sky. “It’s a really huge travel hack,” said Petsch.

Emirates Flight Attendants Share Their Best Travel Beauty Hacks

If you’d prefer to manually do the work instead of leaving it up to the device, Conair also unveiled a cordless flat iron, a curling iron and a 2-in-1 styler (coming soon!) for curling and straightening. We haven’t seen ‘em in action just yet, but if they’re anything like the Petsch-approved Auto-Curler, they’re worth the splurge.