Madelyn Cline is down for a natural look — as long as she has a bit of makeup on.

Cline, 26, opened up about her skincare and glam tips and tricks when it comes to filming Outer Banks and attending red carpet events. “The whole goal on Outer Banks is less is more,” she told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Monday, January 8. “They want us to look like we don’t have makeup on, but of course I’m like, ‘Now, OK, boys: Stop right there. I’m going to wear makeup. Y’all can’t take that away from me, but we can make it look natural,’” she quipped.

While filming the Netflix series, which follows a group of teenagers searching for a treasure, Cline always makes sure her skin is “prepped and ready for whatever is to come,” from “dirt or sweat” coating her skin to “dirty swamp water.”

Through her onscreen adventures, Cline — who became Revlon’s newest brand ambassador on Monday — relies on sunscreen and Revlon’s Illuminance skin serum, a tinted moisturizer. “I’ve been trying to get my Revlon products into our makeup trailer because that way it’s fewer steps, which means not as early of a call time,” she said while laughing.

When she’s not acting as Sarah Cameron on Outer Banks, Cline regularly gets glammed up while gracing the red carpet.

“The red carpet almost feels like you’re playing a character: It’s very confident, sexy, but still very relaxed,” Cline said, noting that on the inside she’s usually feeling “panicked and anxious and not confident and uncomfortable.” To help feel more self-assured, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star turns to makeup.

“Makeup is like an armor, in a sense, which is why I love it so much” she gushed. “It’s like, ‘Who is she today? What is she doing? What does she drink? What is she wearing?’ All of that goes into this red carpet persona.”

In her day-to-day life, Cline keeps her skincare and makeup routine simple. She uses HigherDOSE’s Red Light Face Mask to “calm [her] skin down,” as well as Revlon’s Illuminance foundation “because it’s really, really moisturizing and nourishing.”

“My mom always put a really big emphasis on skin care,” Cline gushed. “She said that a good skin care routine is a good makeup routine because it’s your base.”