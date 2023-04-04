Teaming up with Cupshe, Madi Prewett is adding fashion designer to her resumé — while keeping her faith at the forefront.

“It really is something that I’m very passionate about — just being modest, whether I am in a swimsuit or whether I’m in a dress or whatever. And [I] really [worked] with Cupshe to figure out how can we have a swimsuit line that still kind of carries that message,” the 27-year-old Bachelor alum exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the line. “We have come up with a few really pretty just one-piece swimsuits, which I’m really excited about. We have this one that even has sleeves that is so gorgeous. It’s one of my favorites. I wish I would’ve had that for my bachelorette party. It’s really, really pretty.”

Bachelor Nation met Prewett on Peter Weber’s season 24 of the ABC series, which aired in 2020. She was open on the show about how important her Christian faith is to her.

“We do have still some two-piece options,” Prewett continued of the line including swimwear. “But I still feel that that still appreciate the modest approach. We still wanted it to be, like, trendy and beautiful, but also modest. I really feel like the swimsuits do a good job of that. And that was something that I was pretty intentional on from the beginning and just communicating with them and they’ve been so great to work with.”

After things ended for good with the pilot, Prewett started dating Grant Michael Troutt. They wed in October 2022 after less than one year together.

“Marriage is the best. We have been just growing and learning so much. He is truly my best friend in the whole world,” she gushed to Us, calling her relationship “the greatest adventure and the greatest gift.”

She added: “I mean, we’re four and a half months in, and so we’re, obviously, still learning so much. But we’re so grateful that we have such a good community around us. We have mentors and people we look up to that we’re constantly just asking questions, you know, and asking them to pray for us and encourage us. And so we’re really grateful to have good people around us too as we’re learning and growing in our own marriage.”

While Prewett has moved on from wedding planning to being a newlywed, she has officially launched a 72-piece array of bridal and honeymoon dresses, rompers and swim styles for brides.

“It’s so fun because it’s honestly super relevant to my season of life, having just gotten married myself and just having so many friends that are going through engagement season or who are about to get engaged,” she said. “When I was going through engagement season, I was really looking for somewhere where I could find everything in one stop, right? Where I didn’t have to go to 40 different websites to find a dress for this and an outfit for this. And even for my bridesmaids or people that were coming to things and asking, you know, ‘Where should I shop?’ I just really love that this line kind of meets all the needs, whether you’re attending a wedding, whether you are the bride yourself or whether you’re a bridesmaid. I think we have some really beautiful pieces that would be great for bridesmaid dresses, for rehearsal dinners, bachelorette parties, honeymoons.”