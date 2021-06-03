Madison LeCroy’s Cure for Tech Neck, Dry Skin and Chapped Lips

Southern charmed and fresh faced! Madison LeCroy invited Us Weekly into her Charleston home to see how she gets her Beauty Sleep on. Watch the exclusive video above —the latest in Us Weekly’s Beauty Sleep series — to see how the Bravo personality, 30, winds down.

Store-Brand Beauty

After clipping her hair up, the Southern Charm beauty was ready to get her cleanse on: “I always start with some kind of cleansing towelette. This is just the Target brand [makeup remover wipes.] It’s a knock off of the Neutrogena one. I just go around my eyes first.”

Bargain Buy

“I actually found these little dehydrated sponges on Amazon,” the reality TV star explained. The sponges, which are $8.49 for a pack of 40, are “paper thin and you just put them under water and they expand.”

Cure for Dry Skin

On the sponge, the hairstylist applied Maya Chia’s The Great Cleanse Nourishing Cleansing Oil.

“My face is very, very dry. So I do about three pumps of that and I kind of go in circle motions,” she told Us. “I kind of think that I overdo it on the product. I just like it and I don’t know if you’ve ever used Maya Chia before, but their stuff is absolutely amazing.”

Blackheads Be Gone

“About twice a week, I will use Zo Skin Health, which is an exfoliating polish. I hear that you can exfoliate every day, but I’ll just do it two to three times a week because I try to have a little bit of sun on my face, so I don’t want to remove that,” LeCroy said. “I told you guys, if I’m going to do this, I’m going to give you the real, real deal. So wherever you have pores and blackheads and things like that, I kind of try to focus on those areas mainly, and just rub that in.”

She finished her face cleanse with Zo Skin Health’s Renewal Pads.

Old Wives’ Tale

When applying products, LeCroy gave two tips that she tries to stick to: “They say, if you use your ring finger under your eye, that it’s more of a delicate touch. So I don’t know if that’s an old wives’ tale or what, but I’ll do it. And pat [your face], instead of rub, as a cosmetologist, I feel like I should know that.”

Luscious Lashes

“I do have lash extensions, so that makes me feel like I don’t have to wear as much makeup as I normally would,” she told Us. “Have you guys ever heard of Revitalash? So this is a lash water. It’s safe for lash extensions and you can kind of spray this on a little bit of a towel and just get that lash line.”

Throwback Beauty

“This stuff takes me back, like way back. It’s Estee Lauder. I know your mom’s probably used it. My mom looks pretty dang good considering she’s never touched Botox or anything like that. So, this is just their Advanced Night Repair. So I’m going to do whatever she’s doing because it’s clearly working for her,” the Bravo star said. “I keep [my skin] hydrated because when you put makeup on and it looks dehydrated, everything looks bad. I mean, I think this is definitely the trick to having good makeup, is a fresh face.”e

Tech Neck Solution

“I follow that up with the Zo moisturizer. This is the Daily Power Defense. I do two pumps of this and hit my T-zone,” she said. “Get the tech neck, ‘cause God, I know I need some [help] with that!”

Get that Glow On

“I try to finish up with some kind of dewy mist,” she explained. “I do this before makeup. I do it after makeup. I do it after I’ve cleaned my face. This is the Tatcha’s Dewy Skin. I just love it. It makes me feel better.”

If You Only Buy One Product…

“If there’s going to be one product that I’m going to sit here and tell you that you have to buy, it’s Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask,” she noted. “I use this all the time and I kind of go ham on it. I also use it after I put lip liner on too sometimes. When I wake up, I still feel like I have Chapstick on.”