MAI MIA’s Swimsuits Can Be Worn to the Beach and Boardroom

(Swim)suit up! With many of Us working from home this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, getting outside for a little vitamin D while scrolling through emails has been a nice treat.

And what better way to do it in attire that can take you from the beach to the boardroom? Meet MAI MIA, a multi-functional swimwear brand made with eco-friendly fabrics, loved by Olivia Culpo and more fashionistas.



The reason the line’s bikinis are so versatile all comes down to how they double as layering staples that mix in perfectly with classic wardrobe pieces.

“You can wear our suits by your pool, on your balcony, in your backyard, peeking out of your button-down on Zoom calls or sunbathing on your lunch break,” founder Soozie Heo exclusively tells Stylish while celebrating the brand’s new summer drop.

“I design with the intention of asking myself, ‘Could I wear this as a top with my other clothes?’ ‘Does this feel special and a little different from what already exists?,’” the Parsons School of Design alum explains.



She also weaves influences from the runway and from her previous experiences at design houses like Helmut Lang and Prabal Gurung into her swimwear with cut out details, angled necklines, mesh insets, scooped neck one pieces with contrast straps, shiny gold rings and more.

“I like to challenge myself by taking a classic tried and true style and tweaking it ever so slightly to create something that feels unique and new, without compromising functionality and fit,” says the Korean-American designer, who also clocked time at Inamorata, Baja East Swim, Wildfox Swim, Max Azria, Nasty Gal and NBD for Revolve.

As for the bicoastal cool-girl aesthetic? “The east coast and west coast both have a version of the modern day woman, a boss that’s always on the go with a full schedule of meetings and places they need to be. Sometimes you’re too busy to worry about an outfit change, and you shouldn’t have to.“

Heo’s favorite trends at the moment: “I like to balance one edgy statement piece with simple layering pieces and the right accessories. Our Cut Out String Kini Top has long ties and little more flare, so I’d pair that with biker shorts, sneakers and a cute belt bag for an easy day look and switch out the sneakers for strappy heeled sandals and a blazer for a night out,” she shares.



MAI MIA is donating 10% of all sales each month to different organizations that are helping the fight for racial equality.