Mandy Moore is a glowing goddess. When she’s not rocking insanely realistic aging prosthetics, the actress knows how to work a red carpet — even in an L.A. heatwave — proof that she has one of the best makeup games on the planet. Naturally, Moore did just that for the Darkest Minds premiere on Thursday, July 26, in a simple bronzed and matte look created by makeup artist Jenn Streicher.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Luckily for Us, Streicher exclusively shared her tips with the team here at Stylish for creating a sweltering weather-proof beauty look beginning with this clutch bit of advice: “I started with the eyes first, so if we didn’t like it, we could easily start over.” Streicher applied a white matte liquid eyeliner to Moore’s peepers winging it out at ends. Then, instead of eyeshadow, Streicher swept a Charlotte Tilbury blush across the This Is Us actress’ lids before adding a couple of coats of black mascara.

Karlie Kloss Has the Look of Love — And You Can See It in Her Skin

But because the weather was so steamy, Streicher opted to keep the skin matte, starting with a shine-free foundation. To make the “Candy” singer’s skin extra luminous and goddess-like, the makeup artist then applied Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Body Leg Lust Perfecting Leg Shine to highlight her collarbone and decollete for a sultry effect without adding glitter.

Then to finish the look (and in keeping with the all-matte theme), Streicher applied Victoria’s Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in Adored to Moore’s pout with the applicator, but then dabbed it out for a more natural effect. “I love the neutral shade and how it matched the color I swept over her lids,” said Streicher.

And there you have it, a quick matte summer glow that you know will outlast the unbearable heat.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!