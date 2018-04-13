After chronicling her empowering and emotional climb to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro on social media late last month, Mandy Moore has permanently commemorated the momentous occasion with a tattoo. The This Is Us star took to Instagram on Thursday, April 12, to show off the new mountain-like ink on the side of her right foot with the caption “the mountain. Forever commemorated. Thank you @winter_stone for the reminder of what we accomplished.”

Since undertaking the massive climb in March, Moore has been quite open about the impact the excursion had on her life. On social media, she’s shared pictures and videos from the climb and summit including her curly “mountain ’dos” and primitive shelters.

The tattoo — designed by L.A.-based artists Winter Stone Tattoo — is a delicate outline of the rigid terrain, which the “Candy” singer said she has “dreamed the dream of climbing” since she was just 18 years old. She called the feat, which was done in partnership with outdoor company Eddie Bauer, one of the “most rewarding and challenging experiences” of her life.

As it turns out, this isn’t first foot tattoo Mandy has gotten in remembrance of something — though it certainly seems a bit more sentimental than her last. While filming a project in 2015, the actress revealed on Instagram that she has a sperm-shaped design inked on the inside of her heel that she got as a “silly joke” with her bandmates nearly a decade earlier.

She captioned the pic “that moment when you realize the silly joke tattoo you got with your band 8 years ago means that your sweet stunt double has to have it drawn on too,” and she explained during an interview with Seth Meyers in 2016 that the she and her crew got matching tats after a tour in response to a running joke that had developed.

“Well, about 10 years ago, I was on tour with my band. I had my own room to shower in … all of the guys in my band shared a day room. Their one rule was nobody was allowed to do … that thing in the shower,” she told Meyers, referring to masturbation. “It became this big joke.”

