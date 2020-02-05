Why Margot Robbie 'Hung Up' Her Tattoo Gun

Margot Robbie is no longer in the tattooing business.

When appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 4, the Australian native said she’s no longer giving people tattoos after a specific incident.

During the interview, the host asked if she’s still tattooing people on set, to which she replied, “I’ve hung up the tattoo gun, I don’t do it anymore. I’ve had a few mishaps.”

Though she didn’t specify these “few mishaps,” she did share a story of a particular inking gone wrong during a bachelorette party in Australia.

“Of course, there was a lot of drinking, and then we’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll get matching tattoos!’ Because that’s a great idea,” she said. “I was tattooing my friend on her back, and another friend had drawn it on in biro, like in pen, and then I tattooed it. And then when I showed her afterwards, she was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that’s what I was getting.'”

Luckily, the girl was pretty cool about it, saying she liked it either way. However, her mother was not.

“The next day at the wedding, when she walked down the aisle as one of the maids of honor in a backless dress and this red, raw, scabbing tattoo,” the Oscar-nominee explained. “And her mom was filthy with me. She, like, rassed at me at the wedding. She was so angry, and I thought, ‘I really shouldn’t do this anymore.’ I don’t know if Patricia’s okay with it yet. I hung up the gun.”

It’s not all that surprising seeing as she isn’t at-all trained and only bought the gun herself on eBay. “I warned [people] I’m not good at drawing and I’m not qualified, but they still do it.”

She’s not wrong! It seems that most people really didn’t care. After all, during the first Suicide Squad movie, the 29-year-old gave everyone “skwad” tattoos while one set, sometimes while she was still in her Harley Quinn costume. “Everyone got one,” she said. “During lighting setups, people would just pop into the trailer and get one.”

Showing off hers on her foot, it is pretty cool. So we can’t blame ’em!

