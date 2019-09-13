



Margot Robbie exudes confidence and style in all aspects of her life. Whether she is acting in a film, stunning on the red carpet, producing a movie or starring in the launch of the Gabrielle Chanel Essence perfume, Robbie radiates an effortless elegance that we all want to emulate.

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star celebrated the new fragrance with a dinner at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Thursday, September 12, and dished all about her perfume tips — and the first one may surprise you.

While not all of Us can be Academy Award-nominated actresses, we can apply our perfume the same way Robbie does.

Instead of spraying it in the air and walking through it or having a top secret A-list perfume ritual, the 29-year-old beauty’s approach to wearing perfume is simplistic and practical.

“I hope I’m not doing it wrong, but I just spray it on my wrists and then spray it kind of on my neck,” she admitted to reporters at the event.

“I feel like it would be more fun to do it that way [walking through it], but I feel like I’d get less of the perfume probably on me. I might try that the next time I’m putting it on,” she continued.

Beyond wanting to smell like gorgeous white flowers including tuberose, ylang-ylang, jasmine and orange blossom that the Chanel Gabrielle Essence encapsulates, Robbie wears perfume to get an extra boost of self-assurance.

“This scent in particular definitely makes me [feel confident]. I think it’s distinctively feminine and so for sure I feel like it’s a very confident [scent] and I feel like it’s someone who’s leaning into their femininity and feeling empowered by it,” she spilled.

Robbie and Chanel seem to be the perfect pair and the brand holds a special place in her heart.

“The first time I wore a Chanel gown was to the Critics Choice Awards. It was before our partnership had kind of begun and I won, so that was a good luck charm. Good things might happen when I wear Chanel,” she exclaimed.

Other than the Gabrielle Chanel Essence, Robbie loves the smell of Mother Earth. “I’m gonna sound very whimsical, but I love the smell after it rains. … It rarely rains in L.A., so thunderstorms are something I miss,” she said.

